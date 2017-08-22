CFD battles fire shortly after Total Solar Eclipse

The magical moment has come and gone in Sweetwater, and it's one that the thousands of people who gathered in the small East Tennessee town will never forget. Sweetwater saw two minutes and 37 seconds of totality at 2:32 p.m.More
The magical moment has come and gone in Sweetwater, and it's one that the thousands of people who gathered in the small East Tennessee town will never forget. Sweetwater saw two minutes and 37 seconds of totality at 2:32 p.m.More
Nashville International Airport officials are preparing for heavy passenger volume and longer security lines on Tuesday following Monday’s total solar eclipse.More
Nashville International Airport officials are preparing for heavy passenger volume and longer security lines on Tuesday following Monday’s total solar eclipse.More
Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire on O'Grady Drive. Smoke could be seen from Highway 27.More
Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire on O'Grady Drive. Smoke could be seen from Highway 27.More