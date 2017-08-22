CFD battles fire shortly after Total Solar Eclipse

Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire on O'Grady Drive. Smoke could be seen from Highway 27.

Firefighters were dispatched around 2:45 Monday, shortly after the Total Solar Eclipse. Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully-engulfed structure was an occupied residence sitting close to a quarter of a mile up a partial gravel driveway. The structure was surrounded by heavy woods and brush.

Officials worked quickly to lay enough hose-line to reach the front, side, and back of the property to prevent the fire from spreading to the woods. The fire was quickly contained.

The owners of the residence were out of town during the fire, but were contacted immediately according to neighbors. The neighbor also saved the owner's dog from the fire.

The owner stated that he did not have homeowner's insurance. The structure itself was determined to be worth approximately $40,000. Contents value was undetermined. The owners stated they would stay with family once they returned.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Fire Investigation Division and is undermined at this time.