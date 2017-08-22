UTC to name Mark Wharton as Mocs new Athletic Director - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga has hired Mark Wharton as Athletics Director.

A source close to the situation tells Channel 3 to expect an announcement later today.

The source says Wharton met with UTC coaches and received "great reviews" and "He has great integrity and super ideas for promoting UTC athletics to the next level."

Wharton comes from Penn State where he served as Associate AD for Athletics Development since 2013.

Before Penn State he held two positions at East Carolina.

Executive Director for Athletics Development from 2006-2001 and then he was the Assistant AD for major gifts from 2011-2013.

Previous to his last two stops, Wharton has worked in the Athletic Departments at Nevada, UNC-Asheville, James Madison and the University of Tennessee in 1995 as a Developing and Marketing intern for Women's Athletics.

