About a dozen people miss the historic eclipse while being booked

A small number of citizens missed the historic total solar eclipse as it passed through Chattanooga Monday because they were in the process of being booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

The eclipse, which was a partial eclipse at 99.7 percent in Chattanooga, lasted from about 1-4pm. During that time, 11 people were booked into the Hamilton County Jail on a variety of charges.

According to a spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, 20 people were arrested and booked into the jail, located in downtown Chattanooga, on the day of the eclipse.