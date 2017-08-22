Boeing, Northrop get contracts for nuclear missile work

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Air Force is awarding contracts to Boeing Co. and Northrop Grumman Corp. for work that could lead to replacement of the nation's intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The contracts are part of a planned overhaul of the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

The Air Force said Monday that it gave Boeing a $349 million contract and Northrop Grumman a $329 million award to advance the technology needed to replace the Minuteman III missiles that date to the 1970s. The Air Force wants the work done in August 2020.

A third bidder was Lockheed Martin Corp.

