UPDATE: Rockslide narrows Cummings Highway

UPDATE: Work crews have temporarily closed Cummings Highway to allow the safe cleanup of the roadway. There's currently no estimated time for the road to be re-opened to traffic.

@myTDOT crews clean up rockslide on Cummings Hwy. near SR-148 in Chatt. Traffic moving, would suggest an alternate route. #WorkWithUs pic.twitter.com/B64b2wdMZ5 — Jennifer Flynn (@JenFlynnTDOT) August 22, 2017

A morning rockslide on Cummings Highway slowed traffic crossing the base of Lookout Mountain Tuesday.

Crews are currently working to clear the 2100 block of Cummings Highway. Traffic has been reduced to two lanes from four on the road.

Drivers should use alternate routes if possible. Traffic is being stopped to allow more equipment on site to help clear debris.