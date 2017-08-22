World's Largest 10 Commandments

Fields of the Wood is managed by Heritage Ministries, a department of The Church of God of Prophecy. This beautiful, Biblical outdoor theme park is located on more than two hundred acres of land in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.



It was a huge undertaking in the early 1940s. At the time the project cost around $1.5 million. That equates to about $23 million dollars today. But for The Church of God of Prophecy, there was no question about its value.



"Our people wanted to mark, the Church of God of Prophecy who owns the land now, wanted to mark some prominent places in their history,” explained Heritage Ministries coordinator Darren Schalk. “This is the place they consider their birthplace of our church. The leader, AJ Tomlinson was on this property when he heard from God that he needed to join a certain small group of believers just down the road. And it has since grown to several million people across the globe."

From Prayer Mountain to the replica of Jesus’ tomb to All Nations Cross and the 10 Commandments, these monuments stand as a visual reminder of something very important to The Church of God of Prophecy.

"Lots of people come in from around the world," said Schalk. "Lots of movements, denominations, whatever you're a part of or whatever your belief system...they come here and find peace. And that's a very important thing in today's world. It's hard to find no matter where you go. And so a lot of people that come here and reflect and ponder and pray, they tend to come back because they find it a very special experience here."