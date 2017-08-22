Bluegrass Underground moving to Grundy Co.

Bluegrass Underground, currently 333 feet below the Cumberland Plateau, is moving to a new home starting in 2018.

Their new permanent home is in the base of Monteagle Mountain and is called "The Caverns." The venue will be able to fit a larger audience and more performances in response to the increasing demand for tickets.

This new location of in Grundy County and is only 45 minutes away from the Scenic City.

Bluegrass Underground is an international concert destination and a 13-time EMMY award-winning PBS music series.

Todd Mayo, Bluegrass Underground creator and executive producer, said "Our new home at the Caverns will enable us to add infrastructure with permanent power, professional audio and lightning."

The concessions will also expand according to Mayo, and will include a request from the audience -- beer.

There will also be a more fluid taping schedule for the PBS series. In the current location, the entire season is taped in 3 days.

As many as 50 performances are anticipated for next year. The new location is part of a connected cave system, known to spelunkers for the formation, vast rooms and its pristine conditions. Most of the caves will remain accessible to cavers.

The Bluegrass Underground celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2018.