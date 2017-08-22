Great Weather Headed Our Way

Good Tuesday. We will be hot and humid again today with the high reaching 93 degrees. The heat index will top out in the upper 90s. While we will see clouds building through the day, the chance for rain is very small, less than 20%.

Wednesday marks a big change in our weather. We will see a cold front moving through which will bring scattered showers to the area late Wednesday morning into early afternoon. Behind the front, the rain will end, and cooler, drier air will settle in. The high Wednesday will only reach 86.

Thursday and Friday will be amazing. Highs will be in the mid 80s, skies will be sunny, and the humidity will be much lower.

The weekend will sport similar temps. Mornings will be very comfortable in the mid 60s. The afternoons will be pleasant also with highs in the mid 80s Saturday and low 80s Sunday. I expect some scattered showers to develop both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

David Karnes

TUESDAY:

8am... Sunny, 74

Noon... Sunny, 88

5pm... Partly Cloudy, 93