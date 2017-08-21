Sen. Corker releases statement on President's Afghanistan strate - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Sen. Corker releases statement on President's Afghanistan strategy

By WRCB Staff
Sen. Bob Corker released a statement Monday on President Trump's address on Afghanistan.

“I had the opportunity to talk with Secretary Tillerson in advance of this evening’s address, and while I look forward to receiving additional details, I support the direction President Trump laid out tonight for the U.S. role in Afghanistan,” said Corker. “While there are certainly substantial questions about whether Afghanistan has the capacity over time to provide stable governance to its people, this more focused plan provides the U.S. military with the flexibility it needs to help the Afghan military regain momentum. It also utilizes a conditions-based approach for our military, which should lead to better diplomatic outcomes, and ensures engagement with regional partners, especially Pakistan and India, giving us a better opportunity for success.”

