Local NAACP chapter discusses removal of Confederate statue

The Chattanooga chapter of the NAACP continues to push for the removal of the Confederate statue in front of the Hamilton County Courthouse.

This comes in the middle of a movement to take down Confederate statues across the country.

The statue is of a Confederate lieutenant general that was unveiled in 1919.

The NAACP Chattanooga chapter first brought the removal to the community and city officials' attention last month.

Chapter president Dr. Elenora Woods says the statue is a painful reminder of the history of blacks. She says the goal isn't to erase history but to put the statue in its proper place.

"Our courthouses and our capitals there off-limits," says Dr. Woods. "Put the statues in a place where they belong: in the museum."

Chattanooga's Confederate statue at the Hamilton County Courthouse topped the NAACP's weekly agenda.

Dr. Woods and many others believe the statue glorifies the Confederacy. But, the process to remove it hasn't been easy.

Dr. Elenora Woods says they've gotten a lot more push back than expected.

"When you hear elected officials in high places saying don't remove those monuments, you better not remove those monuments, I really had to take a step back, because I was really surprised that those types of attitudes existed in our elected officials," Dr. Woods explains.

Another obstacle in the organization's way is the 2016 Tennessee Heritage Protection Act. It limits the ability of counties and cities to remove monuments or change names of streets and parks.

Dr. Thomas Brooks, who has been a part of the civil rights movement since 1982, says it's not worth it their time.

"I don't think it's going to add anything to address the shootings here in Chattanooga, the crisis in the school system, the lack of economic resources that we have here and the gentrification of our neighborhoods," Dr. Brooks says.

It may not put a stop to divisiveness around the country, but Dr. Woods believes it's a step in the right direction.

"Chattanooga is no different from any other part of the country there is still racial discrimination going on in this community," Dr. Woods says. "There's still Racial bigotry and hatred in this community and we just want to get past that."

The Chattanooga NAACP is planning to hold a prayer vigil next month.

The goal is to pray for the community and by bringing everyone together they pray it will soon eliminate the thing they say is dividing us.