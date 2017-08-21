Temperatures drop 4-11 degrees during Solar Eclipse

At 2:00 PM it was still partly cloudy in the Scenic City.

As the partial eclipse was occurring, views were being obscured from cumulus clouds.

The clouds cleared just in time for the 99% totality in Chattanooga at around 2:33PM, and families gathered at the Creative Discovery Museum to take in the show.

"It's awesome you can actually see the moon covering some of the sun," says Tucker.

"At first I was actually really scared, and today when I actually saw it, I was like OMG that's actually really cool," says Elissa Kraha.

Parents who took time out to view the historic eclipse say it was worth it.

Jasmine Jandarilla says, "It was so cool to see it, it was definitely an experience to share with her."

Temperatures dropped anywhere from 4 to 11 degrees during the Partial and Total Solar Eclipse.

Here in Chattanooga, we reached 91, dipping to 88 with a 4 degree temperature drop.

Dayton got up to 90 degrees and fell to 82. Cleveland had a 9 degree difference of 93 to 84, and Athens dipped from 90 to 79, creating the largest temperature drop of 11 degrees.