Cleveland firefighters save child left in hot van

Cleveland police and firefighters were called to Walmart Monday for a child that was left alone in a hot van.

Police spokeswoman Evie West tells Channel 3, the child was left in the van for about 20 minutes while the temperature was about 93 degrees outside.

West says firefighters broke the window of the van to save the child.

Police had the mother paged by the staff at Walmart. West says the mother told officers that she forgot her child was in the van when she went into the store.

West says police reported the incident to the Department of Children's Services.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the mother.

