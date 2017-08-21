Eclipse: Students watch lessons come to life

Many schools across the viewing area canceled classes Monday for the total solar eclipse, but for some schools class was in session.

Teachers turned the cosmic event into a learning opportunity.

"I can learn something new and I can see something new," said third grade student, Sophia Hall.

Learning is just part of the day for students at Naomi Elementary School, but Monday was not your average school day.

From science, to math, and English class, every lesson centered around the coast to coast total solar eclipse.

"Watching videos of the eclipse, and doing work sheets of the eclipse, and writing about it," Hall said.

And students are not just learning about it, armed with a pair of special glasses, they experiencing it.

"When you're learning about it, it makes you think about what you're going to see," student T.J. Crowe said.

After spending the past week learning about the eclipse many students were clearly excited to see it and it did not disappoint.

"It really amazed me to see something really cool!" Hall exclaimed while looking up at the sky.

Some students loved the cosmic experience so much. they are already planning their next trip to see another one.

"Next eclipse happens in 7 years. I am going to go to Texas to watch it," one student wrote in her reflection essay,

The Walker County school system gave eclipse glasses to every student and staff member.

Little Debbie also helped out on this cosmic day by donating cosmic brownies for students to have after the eclipse.