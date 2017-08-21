Erlanger reporting 7 babies were born during Solar Eclipse

Eclipse Babies!!!

Officials at Erlanger Medical Health System are reporting that they had seven babies born during the hours of 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. the Total Eclipse hours.

Erlanger says four babies were born at East, three were born at Baroness. Another baby was born on a LifeForce flight at 2:28 p.m. Two other babies were born at 2:227 p.m. and 2:37 p.m.

Erlanger says the LifeForce flight was due to a motor vehicle accident from trying to view the eclipse while driving.