SOLAR ECLIPSE 2017: Spring City, in the path of totality

Spring City has been preparing for months for the Solar Eclipse.

People from across the area and the world are here to view the eclipse as the path of totality passes right through the city.

They're coming in everything from their own cars to Greyhound buses.

This small, Rhea County town of just about 2,000 residents is expecting more than five-times that for the event.

Two festivals took place this weekend to showcase off this community. The people who live here say the influx of visitors is exciting and worth the inconvenience. People who come to Veterans Park today will be able to see the eclipse for 2 minutes and 39 seconds.

More students arriving g to Veterans Park to view the #SolarEclipse. This group is from Washington DC. #EclipseOn3 pic.twitter.com/JWg1h5Cqg2 — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) August 21, 2017

Serious eclipse watchers have planned this for months, and have brought out the big telescopes and lenses to get an unparalleled chance to enjoy this rare celestial event.

The pros have all the gadgets here in #SpringCity. Right now they're setting up and getting ready for the big event. #SolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/aYqMBgXVAr — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) August 21, 2017

Vendors with traditional fair food, such as kettle corn, are on hand to keep watchers fed and make a few dollars for the event.

You'd think it's the county fair in Spring City... Kettle corn and everything deep fried. #SolarEclipse #EclipseOn3 pic.twitter.com/ab5j1DoVBT — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) August 21, 2017

Commemorative t-shirts and being printed (and sold) as quickly as they can be made.

Channel 3 crews have seen license plates from as far away as Ontario, Canada in Spring City.