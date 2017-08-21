Northeast Georgia counties to experience full solar eclipse

ATLANTA (AP) - Several counties in northeast Georgia will experience the sun being completely covered during the first total solar eclipse to sweep across the U.S. in nearly a century.

National Weather Service meteorologist Lauren Merritt says counties that sit in the path of the total eclipse included Helen, Brasstown Bald, Blairsville and Hiawassee starting at 2:35 p.m. Monday. She says it could last more than two minutes in the northeast part of the state.

Merritt says major cities in central Georgia including Atlanta and Macon will have more than 90 percent of the sun that will be eclipsed. She says the much of the state in the southwest area will have 85 percent.

Monday's total eclipse will cast a shadow that will race through 14 states.

