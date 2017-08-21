SOLAR ECLIPSE 2017: Weather

Happy Eclipse Monday! It is going to be warm and a little humid today with a high of 93. However, skies will be mostly sunny, and as you nestle into your lawn chair with your eclipse glasses blocking all vision other than the bright rays of the sun as the moon's shadow slowly obscures it...skies will be clear. Here is the breakdown of your weather during the eclipse (all times eastern and approximate):

1pm... Partial eclipse begins... Mostly Sunny, 91

2:30pm... Totality begins... Mostly Clear, 84

4pm... Partial eclipse ends... Mostly Sunny, 90