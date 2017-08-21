Chattanooga Police investigating shooting on E. 3rd Street

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 1300 block of E. 3rd St.

It was reported around 12:16 a.m. Monday morning.

Officials say they were called in to a local hospital concerning a person who had been shot. When they arrived, officials found 31-year-old Shamerria Roberts suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police then returned to the scene of the shooting to gather evidence. The shooting is currently under investigation.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call 423-698-2525.