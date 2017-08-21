Chattanooga Police investigating shooting on E. 3rd Street

The day is finally here, the Great American Solar Eclipse! Traffic is expected to be much like a Tennessee football game, Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, and like race day in Bristol.More
The day is finally here, the Great American Solar Eclipse! Traffic is expected to be much like a Tennessee football game, Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, and like race day in Bristol.More
People from across the area and the world are here to view the eclipse as the path of totality passes right through the city.More
People from across the area and the world are here to view the eclipse as the path of totality passes right through the city.More