Totally random stuff about the eclipse

Much of the fun (or problem) with viewing the eclipse is the waiting around the for the sun and the moon to do their thing.
To help pass the time before totality, we offer a few bit of trivia facts about the eclipse, and of course, some eclipse jokes. We take no blame (or credit) for the jokes, though.
ECLIPSE FACTS
- The eclipse (ie the moon's shadow) will travel across the continental U.S. at about 1,500 mph.
- When totality hits Oregon, it will be moving at nearly 3,000 mph. The speed difference is because of the angle of the moon's shadow skimming across that part of the earth, instead of a more direct shadow like we'll see in Tennessee.
- The path of totality is about 70 miles wide.
- The next total Solar Eclipse that will cross the U.S. will be in 2024.
- Today's Solar Eclipse is the first total eclipse to be seen by most of the country since March 7, 1970.
- Everyone in the continental U.S. will see at least a partial eclipse, with the northern tip of Maine getting a partial eclipse of 48%.
- The eclipse path of totality will cross through 10 states; Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina
- Totality will last a maximum of 2 minutes and 40 seconds, if you're in slightly south of Carbondale, Illinois, in Giant City State Park.
- Nashville will have over 2 minutes of totality, making it the largest city in the eclipse path.
- This Solar Eclipse promises to be one of the most viewed (and shared events in American history. Send your photos to pix@wrcbtv.com, or use the hashtag of #EclipseOn3 for Twitter and Instagram.
ECLIPSE JOKES (Your Dad would be proud)
- How does the man in the moon cut his hair? Eclipse it.
- What do you call it when you fall in love on Aug. 21, 2017? A total eclipse of the heart.
- What do you call the moon's online content? E-clips.
- What does a blogger from 2010 call a full link roundup about solar events? Total e-clips.
- What day is the eclipse happening? Not sure. Either Sunday or Moonday.
- Why does a moon rock taste better than an Earth rock? It’s a little meteor.
- Why is Aug. 21 the best day to freak out a time traveler from the Middle Ages? Well, there's a coast-to-coast total solar eclipse but also, like, a car would scare them, so whatever.
- Why didn't the sun go to college? Because it already had a million degrees.
- What do you call road-tripping to the eclipse? Going where the sun don't shine.
- Why did the Earth break up with the moon and make a solo album on Aug. 21? It couldn't stand being in its shadow.
- What do a solar eclipse over the US and an adult anime fan who lives with his mom have in common? They both waited 38 years to go all the way.
- What did the moon bring to the beach on Aug. 21? Sunblock.
- If the eclipse were a meme, what would it be? Moon: Don't talk to me or my sun ever again.
- Why did Lord Voldemort watch the eclipse? To practice the dark arts.
- Did you hear about the new restaurant on the moon? The food is great, but there's just no atmosphere.
- Knock Knock. Who's there? Not the sun...
- Boy: Dad, can you tell me what an eclipse is? Dad: No sun.
- Jupiter to moon on Aug. 21: Do you remember the sun? Moon: No, I blocked it out.
- Guy in Kentucky who is confused about the eclipse: Something weird happened with the moon and the sun the other day. Friend: Ya, it got dark.
- What did the moon say to her therapist? I'm just going through a phase.