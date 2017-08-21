Totally random stuff about the eclipse

Much of the fun (or problem) with viewing the eclipse is the waiting around the for the sun and the moon to do their thing.

To help pass the time before totality, we offer a few bit of trivia facts about the eclipse, and of course, some eclipse jokes. We take no blame (or credit) for the jokes, though.

ECLIPSE FACTS

The eclipse (ie the moon's shadow) will travel across the continental U.S. at about 1,500 mph. When totality hits Oregon, it will be moving at nearly 3,000 mph. The speed difference is because of the angle of the moon's shadow skimming across that part of the earth, instead of a more direct shadow like we'll see in Tennessee. The path of totality is about 70 miles wide. The next total Solar Eclipse that will cross the U.S. will be in 2024. Today's Solar Eclipse is the first total eclipse to be seen by most of the country since March 7, 1970. Everyone in the continental U.S. will see at least a partial eclipse, with the northern tip of Maine getting a partial eclipse of 48%. The eclipse path of totality will cross through 10 states; Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina Totality will last a maximum of 2 minutes and 40 seconds, if you're in slightly south of Carbondale, Illinois, in Giant City State Park. Nashville will have over 2 minutes of totality, making it the largest city in the eclipse path. This Solar Eclipse promises to be one of the most viewed (and shared events in American history. Send your photos to pix@wrcbtv.com , or use the hashtag of #EclipseOn3 for Twitter and Instagram.

For those not in the #PathofTotality, here is how much of the sun will be obscured in your area and the time of maximum totality. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/l6wbW6GBZN — Storm Alert 3 (@WRCBweather) August 21, 2017

ECLIPSE JOKES (Your Dad would be proud)