A solar eclipse of the stamp

On August 21, 2017, consumers will be able to purchase a limited edition "Total Eclipse of the Sun" postage stamp.

The stamp will be sold in honor of the total solar eclipse that will occur across the U.S. on Monday, for the first time since 1918.

The U.S. Postal Service will be selling the stamps for just 49 cents.

The stamps will feature a special ink that reacts to the heat of your touch. After placing a finger over the black disk on the stamp, the ink will change from black to clear, revealing the underlying image of the moon.

Officials say the stamp will revert back to a black disk after the ink cools. The back of the stamp will also show a map of the path of the total eclipse across the U.S.