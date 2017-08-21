Alabama readying for solar eclipse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Alabamians from the Tennessee Valley to the coast are getting ready to view the solar eclipse on Monday.

The area of totality is north and east of Alabama along a line extending from Nashville, Tennessee to Columbia, South Carolina. But midday skies will still darken across much of the state.

Stores in northern Alabama are selling thousands of protective glasses to view the sun, and the University of Alabama in Huntsville has an eclipse-watching party. The McWane Science Center in Birmingham is having a viewing party atop its parking deck.

Near Mobile, about 900 students at Saraland Elementary School will watch the eclipse on television after officials canceled plans to let them watch outdoors. At least two state school systems are dismissing early since they couldn't provide glasses to students.

