Eclipse watchers flocking to Tennessee sites - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Eclipse watchers flocking to Tennessee sites

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Eclipse watchers are flocking to locations all over Nashville, Tennessee, the largest city in the path of the solar eclipse, to watch the celestial event.

The total solar eclipse is expected to be visible across a 70-mile (113-kilometer) path through Tennessee, and the rest of the state will be treated to a minimum 90 percent eclipse experience.

Public viewing events are planned at a multitude of venues in Nashville, including parks, the zoo, the Adventure Science Center, Bicentennial Mall, First Tennessee Park (Nashville Sounds baseball), and all of Tennessee's wineries. Viewing events are also planned in East and West Tennessee.

The eclipse in Nashville will begin at 11:58 a.m. and last about three hours. Eclipse totality will start at 1:27 and last about 2 minutes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.