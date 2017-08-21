A mostly sunny day for the Solar Eclipse

Happy Eclipse Monday! It is going to be warm and a little humid today with a high of 93. However, skies will be mostly sunny, and as you nestle into your lawn chair with your eclipse glasses blocking all vision other than the bright rays of the sun as the moon's shadow slowly obscures it...skies will be clear. Here is the breakdown of your weather during the eclipse (all times eastern and approximate):

1pm... Partial eclipse begins... Mostly Sunny, 91

2: 30pm ... Totality begins... Mostly Clear, 84

4pm... Partial eclipse ends... Mostly Sunny, 90

Tuesday looks to be as warm and humid as today with the high climbing to 93. Skies will be partly cloudy ahead of a front.

Wednesday the front will press through bringing a few scattered showers and storms in during the afternoon. That will keep our high a little lower at 87 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will be a little cooler and the humidity a little lower behind the front. Temps will be in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon, and mid to upper 60s in the morning.

The weekend will continue to sport highs in the mid to upper 80-s with partly cloudy skies Saturday and scattered showers and storms Sunday.