Judge to hear request for reduced sentence in DUI crash

Another twist in a case we've been following for more than a year.

Henry Cofrancesco was set to report to jail Monday to begin serving his sentence for a 2016 crash that killed a motorcyclist on Lee Highway.

But now, that all could change.

"I feel like they're treating this like a regular DUI, like there was no death involved. I'm really offended," Lisa Benedict said.

Lisa's husband Bob was killed in the crash, hours after watching his daughter graduate high school.

Lisa learned Friday a judge will hear Cofrancesco's request for a reduced sentence instead.

A move, Lisa said, is like losing her husband all over again and a twist advocates said, is unheard of.

"It was already a very short sentence, especially for taking Bob's life, and it's not fair to the family. But to try and reduce a sentence is absolutely horrendous," MADD Victim Services Specialist Katie Reed said.

Lisa hopes the judge will take Cofrancesco's blood/alcohol content, that was three times over the legal limit, and his failure to render aid at the scene into consideration.

Because for her, Cofrancesco's decision to get behind the wheel that day, gave Lisa and her family a sentence they never saw coming.

Lisa asks supporters to come to the hearing at 9 AM Monday in Judge Don Poole's courtroom wearing red to help show support to the original nine year sentence.

Mother's Against Drunk Driving released the following statement:

“Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) TN is appalled at the tactics of the criminal Henry Cofrancesco and his lawyers to reduce Henry’s already short sentence of nine years for killing Bob Benedict while drunk driving last year. The hearing is scheduled for Monday, August 21. This is an insult to Bob's loved ones who have been waiting for justice to be served. MADD urges the judge to deny his ridiculous motion to reduce his sentence and order the offender to pay for his deadly crimes.”