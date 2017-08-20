Legendary comedian and actor Jerry Lewis dead at 91

Jerry Lewis, the legendary character actor and physical comedian, has died, his talent agency said Sunday. He was 91.

The multi-faceted star was arguably best known as the funnier half of slapstick comedy duo Martin and Lewis, which he formed with singer Dean Martin. The two talents began their partnership at the legendary 500 Club in Atlantic City in 1946 before hitting the big time at New York City's Copacabana Club.

The two would go on to produce a number of movies through the late 1940s and early 1950s, including "My Friend Irma," "The Caddy," "The Stooge" and "Pardners."

They even enjoyed hosting an NBC series, known as "The Colgate Comedy Hour," from 1950 to 1955.

However, the two split in 1956 after the release of the film "Hollywood or Bust," ending the legendary partnership.

But the popular entertainer would go on to enjoy a long solo film and stage career, writing and directing as well as acting in many hit movies through the 1950s, 60s and 70s, including "The Nutty Professor," "The Bellboy" and "The Ladies Man."

Lewis was best known for his cross-eyed character, known as "The Idiot." A naïve, loose cannon who bumbled his way to victory, Lewis’s lovable loser performances would go on to influence numerous actors and comedians.

His passion for performance was also showcased on behalf of charitable causes. Lewis was a well-known advocate for muscular dystrophy research — hosting his famous Labor Day telethons from 1966 until 2010.

Later in life, children’s issues also became a focus, which led to the advent of “Jerry’s House” — an organization that hoped to help ill, disabled, traumatized and disabled children through therapy and humor.

A number of comedians and actors said they were saddened by the news and toasted the longtime star.