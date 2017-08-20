Howard blows past Brainerd 33-12 Saturday night - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Howard blows past Brainerd 33-12 Saturday night

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
First year head coach Tyrus Ward and the Brainerd Panthers played host to the Howard Hustlin' Tigers Saturday night to open up the 2017 season. 

Howard led 13-12 at halftime, but ran away with it in the second half. The Hustlin' Tigers scored twenty unanswered points in the final two quarters to pull away for a 33-12 win over the Panthers. 

Howard will face Chattanooga Christian next, while Brainerd will play Austin-East.

