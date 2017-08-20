Howard blows past Brainerd 33-12 Saturday night

First year head coach Tyrus Ward and the Brainerd Panthers played host to the Howard Hustlin' Tigers Saturday night to open up the 2017 season.

Howard led 13-12 at halftime, but ran away with it in the second half. The Hustlin' Tigers scored twenty unanswered points in the final two quarters to pull away for a 33-12 win over the Panthers.

Howard will face Chattanooga Christian next, while Brainerd will play Austin-East.