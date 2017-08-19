Nick Saban is not overly excited about the Solar Eclipse

Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban does not seem to be as excited about the solar eclipse as everyone else does. He was asked about the event taking place Monday following the Crimson Tide's scrimmage earlier this afternoon.
Below is his response:
Nick Saban is NOT excited about the #SolarEclipse on Monday(Video courtesy of TideTV)#Bama #SEC pic.twitter.com/UYLCz2ObQj— Brooks Carter (@BrooksACarter) August 20, 2017
