Property tax increase could be on the way for Walker County resi - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Property tax increase could be on the way for Walker County residents

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A proposed property tax increase may be in store for people who live in Walker County, Georgia.

On Saturday, Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield talked about the idea at the Walker County Civic Center.

The proposed property tax increase would be 2.00 mills in the unincorporated locations of the county and 2.189 in the incorporated areas. Using a home that's worth $100,000 as an example, officials said that would be $76 in the unincorporated locations and $83.18 in the incorporated areas

It's one of several public hearings that Commissioner Whitfield plans on holding over the next few days.

  • Thursday, August 17th at 6:30 p.m. - LaFayette-Walker County Public Library (305 S Duke Street)
  • Saturday, August 19th at 10:00 a.m. - Walker County Civic Center (10052 US-27, Rock Spring)
  • Tuesday, August 22nd at 6:30 p.m. - Rossville Civic Center (400 McFarland Avenue, Rossville)       
  • Wednesday, August 23rd at 10:00 a.m. - Walker County Civic Center (10052 US-27, Rock Spring) 
  • Thursday, August 24th at 6:30 p.m. - Walker County Commissioner's Office (101 S Duke Street)

The millage rate is expected to be set on Thursday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.