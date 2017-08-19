Property tax increase could be on the way for Walker County residents

A proposed property tax increase may be in store for people who live in Walker County, Georgia.

On Saturday, Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield talked about the idea at the Walker County Civic Center.

The proposed property tax increase would be 2.00 mills in the unincorporated locations of the county and 2.189 in the incorporated areas. Using a home that's worth $100,000 as an example, officials said that would be $76 in the unincorporated locations and $83.18 in the incorporated areas

It's one of several public hearings that Commissioner Whitfield plans on holding over the next few days.

Thursday, August 17 th at 6:30 p.m. - LaFayette-Walker County Public Library (305 S Duke Street)

at 6:30 p.m. - LaFayette-Walker County Public Library (305 S Duke Street) Saturday, August 19 th at 10:00 a.m. - Walker County Civic Center (10052 US-27, Rock Spring)

at 10:00 a.m. - Walker County Civic Center (10052 US-27, Rock Spring) Tuesday, August 22 nd at 6:30 p.m. - Rossville Civic Center (400 McFarland Avenue, Rossville)

at 6:30 p.m. - Rossville Civic Center (400 McFarland Avenue, Rossville) Wednesday, August 23 rd at 10:00 a.m. - Walker County Civic Center (10052 US-27, Rock Spring)

at 10:00 a.m. - Walker County Civic Center (10052 US-27, Rock Spring) Thursday, August 24th at 6:30 p.m. - Walker County Commissioner's Office (101 S Duke Street)

The millage rate is expected to be set on Thursday.