A fire damaged a home in East Ridge on Saturday.

When firefighters arrived to the home on State Line Road, they said they saw heavy smoke. They quickly found the fire and put it out.

Firefighters said it appears the fire started in the kitchen. Investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked it.

A pet died in the fire. No one else was hurt.

The Red Cross is helping out the family. Damages are estimated to be near $25,000.