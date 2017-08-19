Former Moc Davis Tull signs with the Rams

(GoMocs.com)- Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga All-American Davis Tull signed with the Los Angeles Rams this week. Tull, a three-time Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, was a fifth round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2015.



Most recently, Tull was with the Saskatchewan Rough Riders in the Canadian Football League and ahs also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons.



Tull was a two-time Academic All-American during his career at UTC from 2011-14. He set the UTC and Southern Conference mark with 37.0 sacks. His 37.0 sacks were also fourth all-time in the FCS when he ended his career.



UTC now has a school-record seven former student-athletes on an NFL roster at one time. Also currently active in the NFL are C.J. Board (Ravens), Keionta Davis (Patriots), Jacob Huesman (Giants), Corey Levin(Titans), Chris Lewis-Harris (Broncos) and Buster Skrine (Jets).