UPDATE: Woman dies from injuries in Jones Gap Road crash

UPDATE: A woman has died from her injuries following a crash involving two cars on Jones Gap Road.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said Deborah Cox from Graysville was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

The crash is still under investigation by authorities.

UPDATE: Jones Gap Road reopened following a crash earlier on Saturday.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputies, along with HCEMS and fire personnel are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident involving two vehicles near the 13300 block of Jones Gap Road.

Due to the crash, North and Southbound Jones Gap Road will be closed between the gas station (located at the corner of Jones Gap Road and Highway 111) thru to the Hamilton County/Sequatchie County Line for approximately a hour.

Initial reports show that three people were involved in the crash. The current patient status at this time is one in critical condition, another has minor injuries, and one is reporting no injuries at this time.

HCSO Traffic Investigators are in route to investigate the crash. As this is a developing investigation, no further information is available at this time.