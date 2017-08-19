UPDATE: Jones Gap Road reopened after crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Jones Gap Road reopened after crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Jones Gap Road reopened following a crash earlier on Saturday.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputies, along with HCEMS and fire personnel  are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident involving two vehicles near the 13300 block of Jones Gap Road. 

Due to the crash, North and Southbound Jones Gap Road will be closed between the gas station (located at the corner of Jones Gap Road and Highway 111) thru to the Hamilton County/Sequatchie County Line for approximately a hour.

Initial reports show that three people were involved in the crash. The current patient status at this time is one in critical condition, another has minor injuries, and one is reporting no injuries at this time.

HCSO Traffic Investigators are in route to investigate the crash. As this is a developing investigation, no further information is available at this time.

