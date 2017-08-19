Eclipse celebrations begin in Spring City

The solar eclipse is less than 48 hours away, but the celebration has already started in Spring City.

"It's put us on the map," Spring City resident Stella King said about Monday's eclipse.

Traffic is getting a little heavier in Spring City already.

"Traffic could pick up," Robert Herd said with a little laughter, "Usually it's 2 minutes, it's probably going to be 20 minutes now with this huge crowd."

A huge crowd because people from all over are traveling to Spring City to view the Solar Eclipse. The city sits directly in the path of totality.

While many of people are excited to watch the eclipse, they are also excited for the visitors in town.

"The people," Herd said, "Just to meet the people."

Spring City Mayor, Billy Ray Patton said the city is expecting more than 10,000 people. Hotels all over the area have sold out. With a town full of visitors, city leaders decided to start the celebration early.

"We had people come here and stay for an extended period of time," Mayor Patton said, "So, we had more time to show them what we have to offer in this little community."

Buses are shuttling folks around town between events.

"I just hope everybody will have a good time and be kind to each other," said King.

There are festivals at the 2 parks in the City both Saturday and Sunday, a concert is scheduled for Saturday night, and a community church service Sunday morning.

"So, there will be something going on all day at both parks," Mayor Patton explained, "We have food vendors and craft vendors also."

It's a fun opportunity to meet visitors, and isn't bad for the City's economy either.

"We're looking at the economic end of it," said Mayor Patton, "Over like 3 days, that's just more revenue for us."

The eclipse may be a few days away, but locals and visitors alike said you can already feel the excitement.

"You can just feel it in the air," urged Mayor Patton, "This is going to be great."