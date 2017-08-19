Historic letter, artifacts are hidden in Confederate statue - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Historic letter, artifacts are hidden in Confederate statue

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

MACON, Ga. (AP) - Concealed in the base of a Confederate statue in central Georgia is a trove of historic artifacts and documents from the years soon after the battle between the states.

Among them: an 1878 letter from Confederate President Jefferson Davis, ahead of the monument's dedication in Macon.

Examples of coins from the era and other artifacts are contained in a copper box - a time capsule of sorts - inside the statue in downtown Macon.

The Telegraph of Macon reports that the statue was erected a decade after the Civil War.

It's one of several Confederate monuments at the heart of a nationwide debate about whether they should be removed.

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com

