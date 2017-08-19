SCSO: Man arrested in shooting on Signal Mtn. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

SCSO: Man arrested in shooting on Signal Mtn.

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
Connect
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Sequatchie County Sheriff's Department have arrested a man in a shooting on Signal Mountain.

Deputies responded to a report of a man being shot around 3:30 central around the 3100 block of US-127 on Signal Mountain, Friday. 

Officials found a man inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound on the side of his body. 

Detectives collected information from witnesses and the victim. They were able to locate the suspect in a wooded area way from the victim and was taken into custody. 

Stewart Luttrell, 31, of Signal Mountain has been charged with aggravated assault and is in the Sequatchie Co. Jail with no bond, pending an appearance in the Session Court. 

The victim was transported to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga by way of LifeForce and is in stable condition. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.