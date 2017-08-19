SCSO: Man arrested in shooting on Signal Mtn.

Sequatchie County Sheriff's Department have arrested a man in a shooting on Signal Mountain.

Deputies responded to a report of a man being shot around 3:30 central around the 3100 block of US-127 on Signal Mountain, Friday.

Officials found a man inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound on the side of his body.

Detectives collected information from witnesses and the victim. They were able to locate the suspect in a wooded area way from the victim and was taken into custody.

Stewart Luttrell, 31, of Signal Mountain has been charged with aggravated assault and is in the Sequatchie Co. Jail with no bond, pending an appearance in the Session Court.

The victim was transported to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga by way of LifeForce and is in stable condition.