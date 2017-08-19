Kyle Busch wins at Bristol for 19th time in NASCAR

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) - Kyle Busch continued his domination at Bristol Motor Speedway with a victory Friday night in the Xfinity Series race.

The win was the 19th national series victory at Bristol for Busch, who also won the Truck Series race Wednesday night. And just like that win, Busch had to overcome a speeding penalty on pit road to get to victory lane.

Busch won the first stage of the race and was then popped for speeding. He drove from 29th in line to the lead in 58 laps after the penalty, and won the second stage. Busch then drove away to an easy 91st career win in the Xfinity Series.

He had one brief challenge, on a restart with nine laps remaining, but easily got by Daniel Suarez and wasn't challenged.

