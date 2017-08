A man was shot after an unknown man demanded money from him.

Chattanooga Police officers were called to a local hospital shortly after 1 a.m. on reports of a victim arriving who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, Maurice Flanagan, 38, said the suspect fled the scene after he was shot. Flanagan's injuries are non-life threatening.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.