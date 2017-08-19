McMinn County downs McMinn Central 33-7 in cross-county rivalry

For the ninth straight year, McMinn Central and McMinn County opened up the high school football season with their annual cross-county matchup.

The Cherokees got on the board first thanks to a rushing touchdown from senior Tabre Abernathy for the 7-0 lead. The Chargers then countered with a long drive that finished with a score from Jordan Ledford to make it 7-7 at halftime.

McMinn County regrouped during the break and took off running from there. Junior Cam Johnson recorded back to back touchdowns for the Cherokees to give them a 20-7 lead.

McMinn County wins the season opener 33-7 over McMinn Central. The Cherokees now lead the all-time record 38-7.