UPDATE: Man arrested after barricading himself in apt. on Highway 58

Man arrested after barricading himself in apt. on Highway 58

By Chris Brantley
HARRISON, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: A man is in custody after a SWAT situation on Friday evening. 

An affidavit obtained by Channel 3 says around 4:10 p.m. Chattanooga Police officers responded to a disorder prevention at 5102 Highway 58, Apt. 200. Police say they spoke to a woman who told them that the father of her child, Walter Varnell, had came over the previous night to see his daughter. 

In the morning, after the children had left for school, he became agitated and started arguing with the woman and choked her. Police say they did observe red markings on the woman's neck. Police also spoke with the woman's sister who told them that she had arrived after Varnell choked the woman. When they tried to get away Varnell had attempted to attack the women. 

Police tried to make contact with Varnell, but were unsuccessful when knocking on the door. 

Officers said they could hear a person making noise in the apartment but there was no response to police. Police then attempted to do a threat matrix but heard a noise coming from an adjoining apartment. Police looked into the apartment window and saw the ceiling had fallen in and a black man was climbing back into the attic. Based on the information above officers took out warrants for aggravated domestic assault and evading arrest, 

Varnell was taken into custody and his bond was set at $35,000. 

