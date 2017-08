A fatal train crash has happened on Hamill Road.

A vehicle was traveling west on Hamill Road and had stopped at the railroad crossing. The gates were extended with flashing lights and sounding bell.

I just spoke w/ a neighbor who lives in front of the railroad tracks. He says he heard the crash, then a loud explosion @WRCB pic.twitter.com/X6lssCcG1J — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) August 18, 2017

A train was traveling northbound on the closest track to the vehicle finished crossing Hamill. The driver, Judy Kay Peer, 69, did not wait on the gates to raise and drove around the gate prematurely.

Another train on the parallel track that was moving southbound struck the vehicle in-between the two lowered gates. Peer was declared deceased on scene.