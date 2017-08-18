5 Reasons Why There’s Nothing Like Friday Night Football

The sights and sounds of our favorite time of year are here… FNF is back!

Here are 5 reasons why there’s nothing quite like Friday Night Football

#5: The Pageantry- A friday night football game under the lights, in front of your hometown, playing with the friends that you grew up with. That’s a feeling that can’t be matched at any other competitive level of football.

#4: Tradition - If you grew up like I did, then you attended and played sports at the same high school that your parents did. By the time you get old enough to play on Friday nights, you have heard several old stories about the school’s best teams and players (and have even had the pleasure of watching some of them yourself). Seeing those teams memorialized around the stadium with banners serves as motivation to maintain that tradition.

#3: Football in its purest form - The raw emotions and passion associated with high school football is completely organic. Unlike the NFL and Division 1 college football (where money, TV contracts, scholarships, and other outside influences are involved), high school football is played for the simplest of reasons: the love of the game.

#2: Community - The community involvement that goes into high school football is awesome. Entire towns shut down, and flood into their local school’s stadium to watch the ‘boys of fall’. The team also depends on the community to help raise money for things like uniforms & equipment, and feeding the team before the game. One team brings the entire community together.

#1: The Camaraderie - The lifelong bonds created through playing a sport as physically and mentally demanding as football is incredible. On every single play, the entire team’s success it determined by playing as a cohesive unit… If one player slips up, then the team fails. Football not only builds trust through that cohesiveness, but friendships… A true camaraderie among teammates.