City seeks to be removed as trustee of Confederate Cemetery

Friday, Mayor Andy Berke asked City Attorney Wade Hinton, on behalf of the City of Chattanooga, to file the necessary paperwork to confirm the City is no longer listed as a trustee of a Confederate Cemetery on East Third Street.

“Our action today makes it clear that the City of Chattanooga condemns white supremacy in every way, shape and form. While we honor our dead, we do not honor the principle for which they fought. Our city should be invested in our future, not a discredited past. Confederates fought against America to preserve slavery. That is the truth, and we should no longer subsidize any myths to the contrary,” said Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke.

The City of Chattanooga is not on the deed for the land commonly referred to as the Chattanooga Confederate Cemetery located on Third Street, but it is listed as a trustee in a decree. The 1942 Chancery Court Order outlines multiple trustees, including the City, and is the last document of record for the parcel containing the cemetery.

“In the past, the City has authorized the Sons of Confederate Veterans to make repairs to the cemetery under the assumption the City owned the property. Based on the records we have reviewed, this does not appear to be the case. There is no reason why we should have any responsibility for maintaining the Confederate Cemetery - a property we do not actually own,” said City Attorney Wade Hinton.

Currently, the trust owns the property, but the terms of the trust as listed in the decree have expired. The City is asking a Hamilton County court to determine whether it is still considered a trustee of the Confederate Cemetery, and if so, the City is asking to be removed as trustee. The filing will ask the court to determine the rightful owner to maintain the property. The City does not currently have a legal obligation to maintain the property.

The Office of the City Attorney is expected to file its request in Hamilton County Chancery Court in the coming days.