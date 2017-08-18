UPDATE: Steve Bannon out as White House Chief Strategist

UPDATE: Steve Bannon, the embattled White House chief strategist, is leaving President Donald Trump’s administration, two senior White House officials told NBC News.

Bannon’s departure brings to a close his rocky tenure in the West Wing in which he clashed with many of Trump’s other top aides, including the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Bannon, the former head of Breitbart News, stressed divisive nationalist themes as Trump's campaign chief, and is reported to have clashed with the White House National Security Advisor, H.R. McMaster.

Trump did not endorse Bannon when asked about his future earlier this week and made his displeasure with the strategist known in April, hitting back at his strategist in a pair of interviews.

“You have to remember he was not involved in my campaign until very late," Trump told the New York Post then, downplaying Bannon's role as chief architect of his campaign victory. "I had already beaten all the senators and all the governors, and I didn’t know Steve. I’m my own strategist and it wasn’t like I was going to change strategies because I was facing crooked Hillary."

Trump also slammed Bannon in an interview with The Wall Street Journal as “a guy who works for me.”

Following those interviews, a source close to the president described Trump’s comments as a "warning shot," highlighting that the president "doesn't say these things in haste.”