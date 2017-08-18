Easy and 'delicious' way to view the solar eclipse

Solar eclipse glasses are a hot ticket item around the country, stores are struggling to keep up with the high demand which isn’t good news for those who want to view the big event.

If you can’t get your hands on a pair, you can make a pinhole viewer to watch the eclipse in a different way.

Officials say the harsh rays of the sun on Monday can cause permanent damage to your eyes. It is not recommended to make your own glasses as you might have researched, but it is okay to construct projector/viewer, because using this viewer means you won’t have to look directly at the sun.

There are many variations, you can use shoe boxes, cardboard or even an old pizza box!

Here are the supplies you will need:

Pizza Box

Scissors

Paper

Aluminum foil

Thumbtack

Tape

Screwdriver

To make the pinhole projector, cut the top and bottom halves of the pizza box. Once separated, take a screwdriver or something that can safely puncture the center, then tape a square of aluminum foil over the hole. After that poke another tiny hole (the pinhole) into the center of the foil with the thumbtack. With the other half of the pizza box, tape a sheet of paper to the bottom half of the box, this will be the screen where you will project the different phases of the total solar eclipse.

To use your pinhole projector place the "screen" portion of the box on the ground with the paper side up. Then, turn your back to the sun, and hold the part of the box a few inches from the screen. The further you hold it away from the screen, the larger the projection will be.

When the moon passes in front of the sun. You should see a projection of the eclipse on the sheet of white paper, and you won’t need glasses.

You get to enjoy some pizza and repurpose the box, just make sure to remove the pepperoni.

Another similar approach is to use a normal shipping box, like you might receive from Amazon.