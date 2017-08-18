High-speed chase ends with fight and drug bust

A high-speed chase in North Carolina ended with a fight and two arrests by The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Following the chase, two people were arrested for violations of North Carolina’s controlled substance laws.

On Tuesday, a detective investigating illegal possession and sale of controlled substances in the Culberson community of Cherokee County spotted a vehicle being driven in a suspicious manner, according to a news release.

The detective saw the vehicle make an unsafe movement and violate other traffic laws and attempted to stop the vehicle, which then fled at a high rate of speed and a vehicle chase began.

The suspects' vehicle was later boxed in by several units of the Narcotics Division, and that's when Brian Matthew Bailey exited the vehicle and began fighting with detectives.

Several deputies were seriously injured, but Bailey was eventually subdued and arrested. The driver of the car, Cynthia Lynn Smith, was arrested without incident and was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center.

The vehicle was searched, and deputies found a "sizeable" amount of suspected heroin that was seized.

Deputies also found methamphetamine on Bailey.

Bailey was charged with:

Three counts of assault of a law enforcement officer, inflicting serious injury

Possess methamphetamine

Possession of heroin

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a place/vehicle for the use and consumption of a controlled substance

Resisting public officer

Bailey is currently being held on a $86,000.00 secure bond.

Smith was charged with :

Flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of heroin

Maintaining a place/vehicle for the use and consumption of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Smith is currently being held on a $26,000.00 secure bond