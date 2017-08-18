GDOT approves funding for safety improvements on Hwy 27

The Georgia Department of Transportation has approved $200,000 in funding to improve the safety and efficiency of a major intersection.

GDOT's Quick Response Program will use the funding to increase safety at the intersection on Highway 27/State Route 1 and Twin Cedars Road in Catoosa County.

Officials say the contractor will construct a right turn lane and left turn lane at the intersection in order to enhance safety and improve the flow of traffic.

Work on the project will begin Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 and is expected to be competed by Oct. 21, 2017.

“Upon completion, this Quick Response project will help improve the flow of traffic on SR 1, make it safer and help the public get where they need to go in Catoosa County,” said DeWayne Comer, district engineer at the DOT office in Cartersville.

Officials say work on this project will require occasional lane closures, and motorists should be aware of the warning signs and watch out for contractor personnel and vehicles in the work zone.