UPDATE: TDOT to add stop signs to merge lanes for US-27 construction project

UPDATE: The Tennessee Department of Transportation will add stop signs to merge lanes onto US-27 during the construction and widening project.

"We hope everybody slows down and obeys the signs. The enforcement side for us, we don't want to have to do that, but it's necessary," Lt. Austin Garrett of the Chattanooga Police Department said.

Numbers from the police department show they've responded to more than 40 crashes in that construction zone. Most were rear-end collisions on the ramps.

The stop signs will be on the merge ramps onto US-27 to more safely control traffic flow, and will replace the existing yield signs. They will be added to the merge lanes at these locations:

4th Street ramp onto US-27 South

Westbound MLK Boulevard ramp onto US-27 South

Eastbound MLK Boulevard ramp onto US-27 South

Eastbound MLK Boulevard ramp onto US-27 North

This comes after police and THP say that the rate of accidents at the merge areas have significantly increased.

"I would hope that people would stop there, but also would probably do a rolling stop," Katie Gann from Red Bank said.

The signs are expected to be installed Friday night about 7:00pm. Each ramp will be closed, one at a time, for the signs to be installed and pavement markings to be applied. Drivers should play close attention to workers near the ramps during the installation Friday.

There will also be an increased level of speed enforcement in the construction area, where the speed limit is 45mph.

"That enforcement is there because we have people who absolutely refuse to slow down and we're going to slow them down," Lt. Garrett said.

With stop signs installed and more police cruisers on the road, some drivers said it could make a difference.

"Nobody likes to pay for speeding tickets, but it's so important that people slow down through there," Dana Perry from Chattanooga said.

Current TDOT projections set the completion date for the massive project is July 2019.

TDOT suggests the following detour routes for drivers who wish to avoid US-27: