Alabama investigators seek to identify body found in Tennessee River

HUNTSVILLE, AL (AP) - Authorities in Alabama are seeking help to identify the body of a woman found in the Tennessee River.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says in a statement the body was found around 5 p.m. Wednesday in Huntsville.

An autopsy was conducted, but hasn't yet determined a cause of death.

The statement says the victim appears to be a 30- to 40-year-old woman.

She was wearing black size 7 boots, jeggings with a zebra print and a red t-shirt with "I'm Still Killin' It" in white. The victim has a tattoo on her left wrist that says "Love" with a red heart on the end. Another tattoo of a treble clef is on her right forearm.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.