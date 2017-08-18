Murphy, NC prepares for the solar eclipse

Cherokee County, situated in Western North Carolina encompasses the communities of Murphy, Andrews and Brasstown. On Monday, August 21, 2017, Cherokee County will be directly in the path of totality of the solar eclipse.

Only about 27,000 people call Cherokee County home, with only around 2,000 in Murphy.

But this Monday tens of thousands of solar eclipse viewers are expected to descend on the area. Hotels and campsites have been booked for months, restaurants are bringing in extra servers and cooks, and police have been working with officials to make sure drivers can find parking (as best they can).

This once in a lifetime experience is very exciting, but locals are hoping visitors will understand that patience is just as important as safety glasses this Monday.