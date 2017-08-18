Walker County adds public hearings on proposed property tax increase

Additional public hearings have been set in Walker County for discussion on a proposed property tax increase and the 2018 fiscal budget.
The newly announced meetings will be held in Rossville and Rock Spring.
The meetings will take place on the following dates/times:
- Saturday, Aug.19th at 10:00 a.m. at the Walker County Civic Center
- Tuesday, Aug. 22nd at 6:30 p.m. at the Rossville Civic Center (new)
- Wednesday, Aug. 23rd at 10:00 a.m. at the Walker County Civic Center (new)
- Thursday, Aug. 24th at 6:30 p.m. at the Walker County Commissioner's Office