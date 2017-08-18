Walker County adds public hearings on proposed property tax incr - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Walker County adds public hearings on proposed property tax increase

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

Additional public hearings have been set in Walker County for discussion on a proposed property tax increase and the 2018 fiscal budget. 

The newly announced meetings will be held in Rossville and Rock Spring.

The meetings will take place on the following dates/times:

  • Saturday, Aug.19th at 10:00 a.m. at the Walker County Civic Center
  • Tuesday,  Aug.  22nd at 6:30 p.m. at the Rossville Civic Center (new)
  • Wednesday, Aug. 23rd at 10:00 a.m. at the Walker County Civic Center (new) 
  • Thursday, Aug. 24th at 6:30 p.m. at the Walker County Commissioner's Office
